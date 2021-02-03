Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 245.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,867,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.06. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.77.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.