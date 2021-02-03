Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NWARF stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $450.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.