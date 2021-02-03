Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NWARF stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $450.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

