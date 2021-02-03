Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Fidus Investment worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,961. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.