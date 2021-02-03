Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 229,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

