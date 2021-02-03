Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.