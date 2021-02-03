Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 161,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. 848,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

