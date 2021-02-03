Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.08. The stock had a trading volume of 225,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,521. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,475 shares of company stock worth $46,163,234. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

