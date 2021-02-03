Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $8.98 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000. Booking makes up 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,035.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,902.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

