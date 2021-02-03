Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $7,853,423 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.27. 32,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

