Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,042 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,088. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of -735.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

