Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NVO stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

