NPCoin (NPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $278.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $425,837.97 and $278.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007390 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

