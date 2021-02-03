NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.33

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

