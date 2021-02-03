Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 9114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

