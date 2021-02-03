NuBits (USNBT) Price Up 19.2% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. NuBits has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $2,332.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001159 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.00520205 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.