Nuco.cloud Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $152,218.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

