Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $331.04

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.04 and traded as high as $332.50. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $325.00, with a volume of 168,207 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 310.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £344.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total value of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

