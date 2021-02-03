NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 902,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 608,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on NS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,519 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 359,407 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.