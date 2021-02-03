Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nutrien by 37.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 24.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 298.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

