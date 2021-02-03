NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of NuVasive worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NuVasive by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period.

NUVA opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -245.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

