Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 7,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.60.

In other Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.

