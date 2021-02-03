Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 61,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,461. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $82,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

