Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.29. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 26,199 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

In other Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $82,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

