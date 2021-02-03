Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

