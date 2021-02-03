NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57,203 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $488,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after buying an additional 163,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.20. 313,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.21. The company has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

