NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.70. The stock had a trading volume of 333,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

