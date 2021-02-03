NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 190,323 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.85. 266,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

