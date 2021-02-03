NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at New Street Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $542.27 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

