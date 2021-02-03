NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $383.48 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.69 or 0.00168240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $383.48 million and $782,449.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,687,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,680 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.