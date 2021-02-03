NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.67. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

