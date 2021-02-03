NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) Financial Survey

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NXT Energy Solutions and TransAtlantic Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $9.02 million 3.68 $2.84 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A

NXT Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAtlantic Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -24.80% -21.65% TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59%

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

