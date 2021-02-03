Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0193 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $8.18 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003906 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.