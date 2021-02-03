nYFI Hits Market Capitalization of $398,021.44 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. nYFI has a total market cap of $398,021.44 and $87,089.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One nYFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

