Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Up 5.6%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.20. 112,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 161,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Several analysts have commented on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $513.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.17 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
