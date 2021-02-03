Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Up 5.6%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.20. 112,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 161,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several analysts have commented on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.17 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

