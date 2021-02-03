Observer Hits Market Cap of $8.77 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

