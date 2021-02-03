Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 345.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

