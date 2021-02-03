Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.02. 18,267,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 21,812,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

