Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $11.99. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 70,314 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

