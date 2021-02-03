Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.26. 962,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,513,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

The stock has a market cap of $919.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

