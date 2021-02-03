Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $1.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,070,613. The company has a market capitalization of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 2,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 449,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

