Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.