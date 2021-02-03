ODUWA Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $59,142.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.50 or 1.00110340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

