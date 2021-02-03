Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Tops $279,839.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $279,839.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

