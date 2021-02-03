OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $4.32

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00011821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $5.09 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.