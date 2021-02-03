Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Up 6%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 712,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,172,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

