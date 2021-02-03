OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $822,625.73 and $550,499.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

