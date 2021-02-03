OKCash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,941.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $33,941.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,018.44 or 1.00263906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,953,036 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

