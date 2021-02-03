Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,960. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

