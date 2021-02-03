OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.29 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 144,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

