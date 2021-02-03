OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $239.41. The company had a trading volume of 97,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.